App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2018 04:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Woman loses NASA internship over use of profane language on Twitter

As a practice, individuals losing jobs at NASA, due to improper social media posts are not recruited, but this may be treated as an exception.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

The wise advice is to stay humble in success and in failure. Despite good learnings, many have to learn things the hard way.  And this is exactly what happened to a woman from the US who lost a job opportunity with the NASA all because of a tweet.

Naomi H, a woman who was offered an internship at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration tweeted about the news rather too excitedly and threw-in some expletives in her tweets.

Little did she know, that her tweet would be seen by a former NASA engineer - Homer Hickam - who was rather unimpressed from the language she used in the tweets.

related news

The whole Twitter exchange can be seen here.

Homer Hickam, who is a former NASA engineer and a member of the National Space Council User Advisory Group, on seeing Naomi's tweet, commented “Language”.

Naomi, unaware of Hickam’s profile, replied to him with even more abusive tweets.

Hickam later said in a blog that Naomi reverted by 'unnecessarily apologising' for the tweets. He said that his intention to comment was just to comment and 'leave it at that'.

Naomi and Hickam shared apologies later, and as per Hickman's blog, he is doing all that he can to reinstate her in the aerospace industry and trying to get her a new spot if she reapplied after dismissal.

Following this incident, Naomi made her Twitter account private as she was subjected to harsh harassment and criticism.
First Published on Aug 23, 2018 04:33 pm

tags #NASA #Trending News #Twitter

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.