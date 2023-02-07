English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    What’s behind China’s measured response to US shooting down alleged spy balloon?

    By shooting down the balloon and calling off Anthony Blinken’s visit to Beijing, Biden wanted to convey to the American people that he will be tough in dealing with any aggressive moves by China.

    Pranay Sharma
    February 07, 2023 / 06:46 PM IST
    Chinese spy balloon flies over the Myrtle Beach SC, United States on February 4, 2023. The US shot down the suspected Chinese spy balloon, which had been spotted over US airspace, off the Carolina coast. (Photo by Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

    Chinese spy balloon flies over the Myrtle Beach SC, United States on February 4, 2023. The US shot down the suspected Chinese spy balloon, which had been spotted over US airspace, off the Carolina coast. (Photo by Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

    Contrary to concerns in various capitals about a possible escalation in Sino-American hostility after an alleged Chinese spy balloon was shot down by the United States, China has decided to lower the temperature by insisting its straying into US airspace was an accident.

    The muted Chinese response over has surprised many observers and led to speculation in diplomatic circles about the reasons behind Beijing’s measured reaction to the US action on Sunday.

    Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning pointed out that China had urged the US to handle the balloon accident in a calm, professional, and restrained manner. But the US insistence on using armed force in disregard to China’s position and demands was obviously an overreaction.

    Resuming contact