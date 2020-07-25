App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Pro Trader Secrets webinar by Vishal B Malkan and Meghana V Malkan on 1 st and 2nd August, from 10 am to 1 pm. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2020 11:16 AM IST | Source: Reuters

US, Russia to hold first space security talks since 2013

Washington hopes to promote norms of responsible behavior in outer space, the U.S. assistant secretary of State for international security and nonproliferation, Christopher Ford, said, calling for greater stability, predictability and crisis mamagement tools.

Reuters

The United States and Russia next week will conduct their first formal, bilateral talks on space security since 2013, following a U.S. allegation that Russia tested a space-based anti-satellite weapon this month, a U.S. official said on Friday.

Washington hopes to promote norms of responsible behavior in outer space, the U.S. assistant secretary of State for international security and nonproliferation, Christopher Ford, said, calling for greater stability, predictability and crisis mamagement tools.

A U.S. State Department spokesman said the talks would take place Monday in Vienna.

Close

Ford told reporters the United States believed Russia and China have already turned space into "a war-fighting domain," noting the U.S. Space Command has said it has evidence that Russia tested a space-based anti-satellite weapon on July 15.

related news

"What they're doing is signaling to the world that they're able to destroy satellites in orbit with other satellites, it would appear. That is a very disturbing, provocative, dangerous and ill-advised thing for them to be doing," Ford said.

"We hope that we can convey that message to them and work on a better way for countries to show appropriate restraint and responsible behavior in orbit, because this is the sort of thing that could get out of hand and go very badly rather quickly in the future," Ford added.

He declined to name who will lead the U.S. team or to address whether U.S. and Russian officials next week might discuss a possible replacement for the 2010 New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), which caps U.S. and Russian deployed strategic nuclear weapons warheads at 1,550 each.

The U.S. special presidential envoy for arms control, Marshall Billingslea, told reporters after June 22 arms control talks with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov in Vienna that further talks were possible in late July or early August.
First Published on Jul 25, 2020 11:00 am

tags #Russia #space security #US #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.