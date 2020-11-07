172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|us-election-2020-results-joe-biden-wins-makes-first-statement-as-us-president-elect-read-here-6080461.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
WEBINAR :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21, Nov 10 at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Nov 07, 2020 10:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

US Election 2020 Results | Joe Biden wins; Read his first statement as US President-elect here

After media outlets such as the Associated Press and CNN called his victory, Biden made a brief statement acknowledging his win.

Moneycontrol News

Democratic candidate Joseph Biden won the 2020 United States presidential election after the state of Pennsylvania was called in his favour. He becomes the oldest person to be elected President. Along with his, his running mate Kamala Harris will become the first female, Black and Indian-origin vice-president of the United States.

US Election 2020 Results LIVE Updates

After media outlets such as the Associated Press and CNN called his victory, Biden said in a brief statement, "I am honored and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice President-elect Harris. In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America."

Close

"With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation. It’s time for America to unite. And to heal," the President-elect, who is 78 years old, said.

related news

Biden and Kamala will be sworn in to their new offices on January 20, 2021, taking over from incumbent Republicans Donald Trump and Mike Pence.

Biden also tweeted about his victory, saying he was honoured by his win, would be a "President to all Americans", and assuring them he will keep the faith they placed in him.

Biden finished his statement on a conciliatory note, saying, "We are the United States of America. And there’s nothing we can’t do, if we do it together." 
First Published on Nov 7, 2020 10:43 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Donald Trump #Joe Biden #Kamala Harris #Politics #The India Factor #US Election 2020 #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.