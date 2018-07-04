App
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2018 04:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

UK food watchdog successfully pilots blockchain project

The Food Standards Agency plans on replicating the experiment across the meat supply chain with a number of future projects.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The UK government's food safety watchdog has completed a successful trial of using blockchain technology during meat inspections.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) said that this was the first time the technology has been used as a regulatory tool to ensure food compliance.

Without elaborating on the type of blockchain network used during the pilot project, the FSA plans on expanding it so as to include farmer participation thus enabling access to animal data.

An unnamed slaughterhouse was involved in the pilot, tracking its meat on authorised blockchain. The data was then recorded and placed on a decentralised ledger, accessible to both the agency and the slaughterhouse.

After the successful trial, head of information management for the FSA Sian Thomas concluded it as an exciting development and also revealed that, as per the agency’s perspective, blockchain technology would add real value to the role of the food industry.

She said"
“Our approach has been to develop data standards with industry that will make theory reality and I’m delighted that we’ve been able to show that blockchain does indeed work in this part of the food industry. I think there are great opportunities now for industry and government to work together to expand and develop this approach.”

According to a report by CCN, the FSA said that the UK food industry's current data logging and tracking model is limited because it is facilitated by manual processes. It requested the industry to accept the technology if future planned experiments are successful.

Global retail giants  Walmart and Alibaba have also adopted blockchain technology in order to tackle counterfeit food imports and ensure food safety.
First Published on Jul 4, 2018 03:47 pm

