Somalia-based militant group al-Shabaab bans plastic bags and tree logging

The environmental concerns of the al-Shabaab are not being taken seriously online with many users calling the ban the world's first 'eco-friendly' jihadist movement.
The Somalian militant Islamist group al-Shabaab, known for killing thousands of people across East Africa, has banned single- use plastic bags, appearing to be indulging in a spot of virtue to show that they care about the planet.
The jihadist fundamentalist group, actually called Harakat al-Shabaab al-Mujahideen, is currently waging war in Somalia; it also claims to owe allegiance to the al-Qaeda.
As per a report in The Independent, the group broadcast the news of the ban on Sunday on the jihadist-operated Radio Andalus. Mohammed Abu Abdullah, the group’s governor in the southern region of Jubaland, said that plastic bags pose a 'serious' threat to both humans, livestock and the environment.
In the same announcement, the group also issued an immediate ban on the logging of indigenous trees.
al-Shabaab going green & banning plastic bags is proof that we live in a twisted parody.
This parallel universe is a trip.— Ottilia Anna MaSibanda (@MaS1banda) July 3, 2018
No mention was made on how the bans will be implemented or enforced in areas under al-Shabaab’s control, but given the militants’ reputation for violence, civilians may be obliged to obey orders.
Although this comes a shock for many, it is not the first time terrorist organisations have been vocal about the environment. as al-Qaeda and allied jihadist groups have been vocal about their concern over the state of the environment.
In 2016, the Yemeni branch of al-Shabaab criticised former US President Barack Obama for not doing more to tackle climate change during his term in office.Plastic bags join the long list of outlawed items in al-Shabaab territories, which includes Western music, cinemas, satellite dishes, smart phones, fibre optic services and humanitarian agencies.