Somalia-based militant group al-Shabaab bans plastic bags and tree logging

The Somalian militant Islamist group al-Shabaab, known for killing thousands of people across East Africa, has banned single- use plastic bags, appearing to be indulging in a spot of virtue to show that they care about the planet.

The jihadist fundamentalist group, actually called Harakat al-Shabaab al-Mujahideen, is currently waging war in Somalia; it also claims to owe allegiance to the al-Qaeda.

As per a report in The Independent, the group broadcast the news of the ban on Sunday on the jihadist-operated Radio Andalus. Mohammed Abu Abdullah, the group’s governor in the southern region of Jubaland, said that plastic bags pose a 'serious' threat to both humans, livestock and the environment.

In the same announcement, the group also issued an immediate ban on the logging of indigenous trees.



The environmental concerns of the al-Shabaab are not being taken seriously online with many users calling the ban the world's first 'eco-friendly' jihadist movement.

No mention was made on how the bans will be implemented or enforced in areas under al-Shabaab’s control, but given the militants’ reputation for violence, civilians may be obliged to obey orders.

Although this comes a shock for many, it is not the first time terrorist organisations have been vocal about the environment. as al-Qaeda and allied jihadist groups have been vocal about their concern over the state of the environment.

In 2016, the Yemeni branch of al-Shabaab criticised former US President Barack Obama for not doing more to tackle climate change during his term in office.

Plastic bags join the long list of outlawed items in al-Shabaab territories, which includes Western music, cinemas, satellite dishes, smart phones, fibre optic services and humanitarian agencies.