App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2018 05:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Somalia-based militant group al-Shabaab bans plastic bags and tree logging

The environmental concerns of the al-Shabaab are not being taken seriously online with many users calling the ban the world's first 'eco-friendly' jihadist movement.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Somalian militant Islamist group al-Shabaab, known for killing thousands of people across East Africa, has banned single- use plastic bags, appearing to be indulging in a spot of virtue to show that they care about the planet.

The jihadist fundamentalist group, actually called Harakat al-Shabaab al-Mujahideen, is currently waging war in Somalia; it also claims to owe allegiance to the al-Qaeda.

As per a report in The Independent, the group broadcast the news of the ban on Sunday on the jihadist-operated Radio Andalus. Mohammed Abu Abdullah, the group’s governor in the southern region of Jubaland, said that plastic bags pose a 'serious' threat to both humans, livestock and the environment.

In the same announcement, the group also issued an immediate ban on the logging of indigenous trees.

related news

The environmental concerns of the al-Shabaab are not being taken seriously online with many users calling the ban the world's first 'eco-friendly' jihadist movement.

No mention was made on  how the bans will be implemented or enforced in areas under al-Shabaab’s control, but given the militants’ reputation for violence, civilians may be obliged to obey orders.

Although this comes a shock for many, it is not the first time terrorist organisations have been vocal about the environment. as al-Qaeda and allied jihadist groups have been vocal about their concern over the state of the environment.

In 2016, the Yemeni branch of al-Shabaab criticised former US President Barack Obama for not doing more to tackle climate change during his term in office.

Plastic bags join the long list of outlawed items in al-Shabaab territories, which includes Western music, cinemas, satellite dishes, smart phones, fibre optic services and humanitarian agencies.
First Published on Jul 5, 2018 05:12 pm

tags #al-shabaab #environment #world

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.