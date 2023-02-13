English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Single-letter license plate sells for $3.2 million in Hong Kong

    Sunday’s bid was for a license plate with the letter “R” and came at a Lunar New Year auction organized by the Hong Kong Transport Department.

    Bloomberg
    February 13, 2023 / 12:43 PM IST
    Vehicles travel along a road at night in Hong Kong, China, on Monday, March 28, 2022. Even as secondhand-vehicle prices break records in the U.S. and other countries, people in Hong Kong are struggling to offload their cars as a surge of residents move out of the city after two years of punishing Covid restrictions.

    Vehicles travel along a road at night in Hong Kong, China, on Monday, March 28, 2022. Even as secondhand-vehicle prices break records in the U.S. and other countries, people in Hong Kong are struggling to offload their cars as a surge of residents move out of the city after two years of punishing Covid restrictions.

    A personalized license plate sold for HK$25.5 million ($3.2 million) at an auction in Hong Kong on Sunday, the second-highest bid on record for a city where eye-catching and sometimes bewildering car plates are a common sight.

    Sunday’s bid was for a license plate with the letter “R” and came at a Lunar New Year auction organized by the Hong Kong Transport Department. It was just short of a record HK$26 million bid for the letter “W” in 2021, according to rankings published by the Secretary for Transport Lam Sai-hung.

    The Most Expensive License Plates Auctioned In Hong Kong |

    There have been more than 160 auctions and over 40,000 plates have been registered since the personalized car plate system was introduced in 2006, bringing in more than HK$600 million for the government, according to Lam.