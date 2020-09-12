Singapore Airlines plans 'no-destination' flights to satisfy flyers' itch: Report

Yes, flyers' itch is for real or why would Singapore Airlines come up with “no-destination” flights?

The airlines is planning to start flights to nowhere for flyers who have been missing the experience of flying. The move is aimed at boosting revenues for the airline, which, according to a recent Reuters report, plans to cut 4,300 positions, or around 20 percent of its staff, as business takes a hit due to the coronavirus oitbreak.

Singapore Airlines’ no-destination flights, which will begin by the end of October, will depart and arrive at the same airport, The Straits Times quoted sources as saying.

The carrier is also exploring a partnership with the Singapore Tourism Board under which passengers will be allowed to pay for such flights partially with tourism credits.

The airline is also to include partnerships with hotels to offer staycations, shopping vouchers at Jewel Changi Airport and limousine service to ferry customers around.

The flight will depart from Jewel Changi Airport and return to the same after staying in the air for around three hours, as per the report.

The report comes in the wake of a survey conducted by aircraft charter firm Singapore Air Charter. In the survey of 308 people, 75 percent were willing to pay for flights to nowhere.

Sixty percent of respondents also said they would prefer the duration of the flight to be around two hours.

Refusing to confirm the development, a Singapore Airlines spokesperson told Straits Times, "SIA is considering several initiatives that would allow us to continue engaging both our customers and members of the public."

An announcement would be made at an appropriate time if the plan were to go ahead, the spokesperson added.

As per the report, Singapore Airlines operated a flight to nowhere in 2015 for a charity initiative.

EVA Air, one of the biggest carriers in Taiwan, recently operated a no-destination flight on Father's Day (August 8) in Taiwan.

Korean airline Air Busan operated a no-destination flight with a select group of passengers on September 10.

The flight took off from Gimhae International Airport, travelled over multiple areas of the country, including Pohang, Seoul, Gwangju and Jeju Island, for nearly two hours before returning to Gimhae.

No-destination flights are among the novel services to come out of the aviation industry in the middle of the pandemic. The airline industry is one of the worst affected due to the coronavirus outbreak. Many have resorted to layoffs, leave without pay and salary cuts to reduce costs.