English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Traders Carnival 16th Edition - 6 days 15 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld
    Battleground 2022
    politician_pic

    Uttar Pradesh

    Total seats

    Uttarakhand

    Total seats

    Goa

    Total seats

    Manipur

    Total seats

    Punjab

    Total seats

    Russia-Ukraine Conflict | Vladimir Putin has made 'terrible mistake', will 'lose this war': Justin Trudeau

    Putin's decision to pour tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on took place on February 24.

    AFP
    March 10, 2022 / 10:33 PM IST
    File image of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

    File image of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday said Russian President Vladimir Putin had made "a terrible mistake" by invading Ukraine and would "lose" the war there.

    "We will always have slightly different perspectives from one democracy to the next. Vladimir Putin was counting on those slight differences between us to lead to ineffective sanctions," Trudeau said.

    "But we have been strongly, unequivocally united on this," he told reporters alongside Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw.

    ALSO READ: Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Vladimir Putin says Russia continues all energy exports, including through Ukraine

    "Vladimir Putin has made a terrible mistake. He's going to lose this war... because the ferocity and strength and resolve of the Ukrainian people defending their territory is inspiring us all," Trudeau said.

    Close

    Related stories

    "And because our resolve as friends and allies -- friends of Ukraine, allies to each other -- and countries committed to democracy, to the rule of law, to the UN charter, cannot allow Vladimir Putin to be successful," he added.

    "We deplore all the further threats that Russia continues to make but Putin needs to know that the consequences for his actions already will be severe and further escalations by him, further targeting of civilians.. is going to be met with the severest of responses both globally and individually on him."
    AFP
    Tags: #Justin Trudeau #Russia Ukraine Conflict #Vladimir Putin
    first published: Mar 10, 2022 10:33 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.