    Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Vladimir Putin says Russia continues all energy exports, including through Ukraine

    European wholesale gas and crude oil have rocketed to record, or near-record prices this week due to supply fears linked to Putin's decision to pour tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on February 24.

    AFP
    March 10, 2022 / 09:45 PM IST
    Russian President Vladimir Putin (Image: Reuters)

    Russian President Vladimir Putin (Image: Reuters)

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that Moscow was continuing to export oil and gas, including through Ukraine, where the Kremlin sent troops spurring a wave of costly Western sanctions.

    "We are respecting all of our obligations in terms of energy supplies," Putin said during a televised government meeting on the sanctions fallout.

    ALSO READ: Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Stocks slide, oil rebounds as peace talks stall

    "Even the gas transportation system in Ukraine is 100 percent filled as per contracts," he added.

    The Russian president also said that Western sanctions on Moscow had begun to hurt the United States and Europe.

    "Their prices are rising, but that's not our fault. It's the result of their own miscalculations. There's no need to blame us," Putin said.

    Putin also scoffed at Washington for what he said were their efforts to sign energy contracts with Western adversaries Iran and Venezuela.

    "They are already trying at all costs to come to an agreement with the countries against which they themselves have imposed illegitimate restrictions," he said.

    "And they are ready to make peace with Iran and immediately sign all the documents. And with Venezuela. They went to Venezuela to negotiate with them," he added.

    

    The United States and Britain announced earlier this week they were cutting off Russian energy imports in response to what the Kremlin has termed Moscow's "special military operation," triggering another surge in prices.
    first published: Mar 10, 2022 09:45 pm
