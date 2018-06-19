App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2018 09:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Researchers are looking for a perfect earthquake emoji to save lives

Once the emoji is selected by this group of scientists, they would submit the same to the Unicode Consortium, a non-profit organisation that oversees the development of new emojis.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image.
Representative image.

In an unusual development, earthquake scientists are demanding an earthquake emoji since they feel it might be able to save lives. Currently, among natural disasters, there is an emoji for volcanoes, tsunamis, tornadoes, and cyclones. However, there is no emoji for an earthquake.

As per a report by News Week, a group of scientists is campaigning for an earthquake emoji to be added to the standard group of icons available on computers and smartphones around the globe. Chris Rowan, a geologist at the Kent State University, Ohio said, “If you have a symbol that everyone uses, then you can communicate that information in a timely manner.”

According to earthquake scientists, among all natural hazards, a larger number of people are affected by earthquakes than any other disaster. Hence, having a universally accepted icon of describing earthquakes could be beneficial in such events.

While most of us might find it unlikely that we would reach out for our phones and send an emoji if an earthquake occurs, scientists believe otherwise. Rowan had tweeted about having an earthquake emoji in April this year, saying “I still want an earthquake emoji. I don’t know what it should look like (seismogram? Shaking building?) but I wants it (sic).” Soon the scientist community latched on to it and started a campaign seeking submissions from anyone for the new earthquake emoji.

related news

Once the emoji is selected by this group of scientists, they would submit the same to the Unicode Consortium. It is a non-profit organisation that oversees the development of new emojis. Rowan added, “The real focus here is trying to improve Internet communication and access to information that is sort of percolating on things like Twitter and Facebook.”

It will be interesting to see what emoji the group finally decides to depict a natural hazard as catastrophic as an earthquake.

 
First Published on Jun 19, 2018 09:42 am

tags #Chris Rowan #earthquake #Kent State University #Trending News

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.