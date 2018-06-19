Researchers are looking for a perfect earthquake emoji to save lives

In an unusual development, earthquake scientists are demanding an earthquake emoji since they feel it might be able to save lives. Currently, among natural disasters, there is an emoji for volcanoes, tsunamis, tornadoes, and cyclones. However, there is no emoji for an earthquake.

As per a report by News Week, a group of scientists is campaigning for an earthquake emoji to be added to the standard group of icons available on computers and smartphones around the globe. Chris Rowan, a geologist at the Kent State University, Ohio said, “If you have a symbol that everyone uses, then you can communicate that information in a timely manner.”

According to earthquake scientists, among all natural hazards, a larger number of people are affected by earthquakes than any other disaster. Hence, having a universally accepted icon of describing earthquakes could be beneficial in such events.



I still want an earthquake emoji. I don’t know what it should look like (seismogram? Shaking building?) but I wants it.

— Chris Rowan (@Allochthonous) April 16, 2018

While most of us might find it unlikely that we would reach out for our phones and send an emoji if an earthquake occurs, scientists believe otherwise. Rowan had tweeted about having an earthquake emoji in April this year, saying “I still want an earthquake emoji. I don’t know what it should look like (seismogram? Shaking building?) but I wants it (sic).” Soon the scientist community latched on to it and started a campaign seeking submissions from anyone for the new earthquake emoji.

Once the emoji is selected by this group of scientists, they would submit the same to the Unicode Consortium. It is a non-profit organisation that oversees the development of new emojis. Rowan added, “The real focus here is trying to improve Internet communication and access to information that is sort of percolating on things like Twitter and Facebook.”

It will be interesting to see what emoji the group finally decides to depict a natural hazard as catastrophic as an earthquake.