    Pakistan's talks with IMF over bailout package hit a snag: Report

    Pakistan entered a USD 6 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme during Imran Khan's government in 2019, which was increased to USD 7 billion last year.

    PTI
    February 09, 2023 / 11:33 AM IST
    The cash-strapped Pakistan government's talks with the IMF to secure a bailout package to avert a nearing sovereign default hit a snag as the two sides remained short of concluding external financing estimates and precise domestic fiscal measures, according to a media report on Thursday.

    A clear roadmap on external financing and domestic budgetary steps, coupled with substantial energy cost adjustments, should have led to sharing of a draft Memorandum of Economic and Fiscal Policies (MEFP) by the visiting International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission with the authorities at least a day before scheduled conclusion of talks on February 9, reported the Dawn newspaper.

    "As of Wednesday night, we have not received the draft MEFP," said a senior government official, adding Fund's 'reservations on final plan of action both in terms of fiscal measures and external funding sources were still there'.

    Pakistan entered a USD 6 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme during Imran Khan's government in 2019, which was increased to USD 7 billion last year.