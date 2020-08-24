172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|north-koreas-kim-jong-un-in-coma-sister-declared-de-facto-second-in-command-report-5745661.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2020 11:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un in coma, sister declared de facto second-in-command: Report

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister Kim Yo-jong has been entrusted with the responsibility of managing diplomatic relations with the United States and South Korea.

Moneycontrol News

South Korean diplomat Chang Song-min -- former aide of South Korean ex-President Kim Dae-Jung – has told the media that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is comatose.

He claimed that the North Korean leader’s health is fast deteriorating and his sister Kim Yo-jong has already been declared the de facto second-in-command.

As per a Wion News report, Chang Song-min has claimed that Kim Yo-jong has been entrusted with the responsibility of managing diplomatic relations with the United States and South Korea.

He reportedly got the information from a source in China.

During his interaction with the South Korean media, Chang Song-min said: “I assess him to be in a coma, but his life has not ended. A complete succession structure has not been formed, so Kim Yo-jong is being brought to the fore as the vacuum cannot be maintained for a prolonged period.”

This got further air after South Korean spy agency also said that Kim Jong Un has partly delegated authority to his sister according to South Korea's Yonhap News Agency.

He however believes that the power restructuring is not an obvious indication that Kim Yo-jong will succeed Kim Jong Un as the future leader of North Korea.

Chang also confirmed raging rumours by claiming that the latest photographs of Kim Jong Un being circulated by state-controlled North Korean media were fake.

Twitter had recently been abuzz with controversy theories of a body double being used after some social media users had spotted marked differences in Kim Jong Un's facial features in the photos of him attending a launch event as against his past photos.

Earlier in April, it was reported that Kim Jong Un has had a heart surgery after which it was said that he was missing for nearly three weeks. Kim Jong Un also suspiciously missed his grandfather Kim Il Sung's birth anniversary leading further rumours.

After several reports South Korean spy agency later denied that Kim Jong Un had any heart surgery.

The North Korean government didn't explain about his absence.



First Published on Aug 23, 2020 10:45 pm

tags #Kim Jong Un #North Korea

