More sugar intake at 60 can improve your memory: Study

A sudden increase in sugar intake in our blood may be beneficial, if a recent study and its results are any indication. PhD student Konstantinos Mantantzis, Professor Elizabeth Maylor and Dr. Friederike Schlaghecken in the Warwick's Department of Psychology, in their calculative study have made this claim. They also stated that in older adults, it can even lead to an improved memory and overall performance, apart from feeling happier.

The team formed a group of both young people (aged 18-27) and older (aged 65-82) participants to drink a small amount of glucose, and simultaneously given them various tasks related to memory. Whereas the other participants were given a placebo, drink comprising an artificial sweetener.

All this participants were judged with the kind of tasks given to them, like how good they can remember, their mood, and last but not the least how much effort they have given to each tasks.

It was found that the older participants with glucose intake were more energetic rather than the ones given with artificial sweeteners. But it failed in the case of young adults where it did nothing to improve their moods nor their memory.

The subject experts have concluded that this short-term energy rise in blood sugar level has worked in the favour of the older adults who were not only motivated but also did the task their extreme capacities.

According to Konstantinos Mantantzis, a PhD student from the University of Warwick's Department of Psychology: