In-Depth | The Middle East Conundrum: What Rouhani's exit, Netanyahu's likely ouster mean for Iran, Israel, US and Palestine

Palestinian officials have so far indicated that they are indifferent to the leadership rejig in Israel, which comes days after the spree of bombardments in the Gaza Strip.

"He (Bennett) will make sure to express how extreme he is in the government," Bassem Al-Salhi, a representative of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO), told Reuters, suggesting that the prime minister-designate was no less extreme than Netanyahu.

The cold response shown by Al-Salhi may be justified to a large extent. Bennett, far from pinning the blame on Netanyahu for the recent flare-up in Gaza, told the Israeli media that Palestinians are largely responsible for the historical conflict.

"The truth must be told: the national struggle between Israel and the Palestinians is not over territory. The Palestinians do not recognise our very existence here, and it would appear that this will be the case for some time," he told Israel's Channel 12 TV station.

Bennett has long been a votary of annexing vast portions of the West Bank — the region which Palestine seeks as part of its sovereign state.

According to former UK Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn, who is known for his critical views against the Israeli establishment, the Bennett-led government would not depart from the alleged anti-Palestine policies adopted by its predecessor.

"Nothing suggests Naftali Bennett would support an end to the occupation, the siege and the settlements which have been condemned by the UN," Corbyn said.

Experts, however, still consider the new Israeli government to be regulated by the presence of diverse ideological partners in the ruling coalition.

Flames and smoke rise during Israeli air strikes amid a flare-up of Israel-Palestinian violence, in the southern Gaza Strip on May 11, 2021 (Image: Reuters/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa)

Bennett’s agenda, which includes increased settlement construction and partial annexation of the occupied West Bank, would be opposed by the Ra’am. As a result, any attempt to implement such an agenda is likely to result in the disintegration of the coalition.

"Above all, the recent May 2021 Gaza War has shifted the international narrative in favour of the Palestinians, particularly in the United States, along with some harsh criticisms of Israel’s occupation of Palestinian Territories. Even within Israel, such shifts are visible, with liberal Jews expressing strong support for Palestinians both within Israel and in the Occupied Territories. No Israeli government is about to risk an escalation of hostility toward the Palestinians," Ashwarya said.

For the current coalition’s right wing, a long-term truce between Israel and Hamas is an appealing prospect, particularly because it contributes to the consolidation of the split between the West Bank (Palestinian Authority) and Gaza, weakening the case for Palestinian statehood, according to the professor.

"Netanyahu avoided this path because any negotiation with Palestinians of any political persuasion was anathema to him. Will Bennett negotiate with Hamas or the Palestinian Authority? The answer appears to be no, but can anything of the sort be ruled out? Again, the answer is no," she further added.