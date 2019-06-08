App
World
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2019 03:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maldives to confer country's highest honour on PM Narendra Modi

PM Modi said India considers the country as a valued partner with whom it shares deep bonds of history and culture.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be conferred with the Maldives' highest honour "Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen" during his visit to the country, Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid announced on June 8.

PM Modi will reach the Indian Ocean archipelago on Saturday in his first bilateral visit after retaining power in the Lok Sabha polls.

"The Most Honourable Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen" is the Maldives' highest honour accorded to foreign dignitaries, Foreign Minister Shahid said on Twitter.

Prime Minister Modi on June 7 said his visit to the Maldives reflects the importance India attaches to its 'Neighbourhood First' policy.



The prime minister visited the Maldives in November to attend President Ibrahim Solih's swearing-in ceremony.

The relations between India and the Maldives deteriorated after the then President Abdulla Yameen imposed emergency on February 5 last year. However, ties were back on track under Solih's presidency.

First Published on Jun 8, 2019 03:31 pm

