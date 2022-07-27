Luxury group LVMH beats expectations despite China drag on sales

Luxury goods group LVMH is optimistic about high-end spending in the United States but it struck a cautious note on the pace of recovery in the key Chinese market.

LVMH reported better than expected second-quarter sales, with robust U.S. growth and a recovery in Europe offsetting declining revenue in Asia, where lockdowns in China disrupted business.

The French company, which owns dozens of high-end labels ranging from Tiffany to Moet & Chandon, has tapped strong post-pandemic demand for its designer labels as socialising resumes and shoppers spend savings accumulated during the pandemic, brushing off concerns about turbulent stock markets and rising prices.

LVMH's sales rose 19% year on year to 18.73 billion euros ($18.95 billion) in the three months to June 30, beating analyst expectations for 17.13 billion euros in a Visible Alpha consensus cited by UBS.

But revenues fell by a "heavy double-digit" in China, the group's finance chief Jean Jacques Guiony told analysts as a result of COVID-19 restrictions imposed from mid-March.

He flagged some improvement in the Chinese market toward the end of the quarter, but said it was "nothing very significant", adding that store traffic in the country was still "well below" last year's levels.