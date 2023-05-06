King Charles III, Queen Camilla wave to crowds from Buckingham Palace balcony

Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave to the crowds from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the coronation ceremony in London (AP/PTI Photo)

In one of the most eagerly-awaited moments of the Coronation day, UK's newly-crowned King Charles III and Queen Camilla stepped out onto the Buckingham Palace balcony and waved to thousands of flag-waving people on Saturday.

The king appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in a made-for-television moment in his royal robes and Imperial State Crown, after a gilded carriage brought him back from Westminster Abbey on a day of pomp and pageantry in London.

He was accompanied on the balcony by Queen Camilla, working members of the royal family, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, as well as Princess Anne and Prince Edward.

Notably absent was the king's son Prince Harry. Prince Harry was not invited to join his family on the Buckingham Palace balcony, the BBC reported.

The Duke of Sussex, who attended the service in Westminster Abbey earlier, is understood to be on his way to Heathrow Airport, it said.

The royals waved from the balcony as the sky was full of military fly-past, which was scaled back due to wet weather conditions.

In what is sure to be one of the memorable images of the day, the newly-crowned king and queen emerged on the balcony and waved to the vast crowds who had gathered along The Mall to witness the spectacle.

The king gave a spirited wave as he looked across the throng of people screaming with delight. People gathered here were furiously waving their union jacks towards the balcony.

The cheering crowd was almost completely drowned out by the sound of aircraft whizzing over the Palace, the BBC reported.

The grounds around Buckingham Palace were awash with union jack brollies and flags waving high.

The crowd's spirit appeared undimmed by the bad weather, with many running to catch a spot close to the front as they earlier waited for the King and Queen to appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

The national anthem was once again played and Charles and Camilla gave a final few waves to the crowd before going inside.