App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2018 09:19 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Jim Mattis dismisses reports he may be leaving Trump administration

The remarks were the most direct by Mattis to date about intensifying rumours about his future as Trump approaches the half-way mark of his four-year term amid speculation about changes to his cabinet after upcoming November mid-term elections.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Tuesday flatly dismissed reports suggesting he may be leaving President Donald Trump's administration in the coming months, saying flatly: "I wouldn't take it seriously at all."

"How many times have we been through this, now, just since I've been here? It will die down soon, and the people who started the rumour will be allowed to write the next rumour, too," Mattis told reporters at the Pentagon.

"Just the way the town is," he added. "Keep a sense of humour about it."

The remarks were the most direct by Mattis to date about intensifying rumours about his future as Trump approaches the half-way mark of his four-year term amid speculation about changes to his cabinet after upcoming November mid-term elections.

related news

Mattis has become a focus in media stories in recent weeks about the Trump administration, particularly after the release of a book this month by Watergate reporter Bob Woodward that portrayed Mattis privately disparaging Trump to associates.

Mattis strongly denied making any such remarks. Trump on September 5 said he defence chief would remain in his job, adding: "He'll stay right there. We're very happy with him. We're having a lot of victories."

But a New York Times report on September 15 said Trump had "soured on his defence secretary, weary of unfavourable comparisons to Mattis as the adult in the room."

It also noted this year's arrival in the White House of Mira Ricardel, who now has the powerful post of deputy national security adviser and who current and former officials tell Reuters is believed to dislike Mattis.

Western officials privately extol Mattis, whose standing among NATO allies has risen as they become increasingly bewildered by Trump's policies on trade and Iran and disoriented by his outreach to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

INSIDE-THE-BELTWAY JOURNALISM

Mattis has a dim view of journalism about inside-the-beltway politics in Washington, using the word "fiction" to describe Woodward's book and similar reporting about closed-door conversations among US national security leaders.

Asked about the recent reports speculating about his departure, Mattis said: "It's like most of those kinds of things in this town.

"Somebody cooks up a headline. They then call to a normally chatty class of people. They find a couple of other things to put in. They add the rumours... Next thing you know, you've got a story," he said.

Still, Mattis is not political by nature, and previously made no secret of the fact that he was not looking to become secretary of defence - or even return to Washington - when Trump was elected.

The retired Marine general had stepped down from the military in 2013 and taken a job at Stanford University. He told his Senate confirmation hearing last year he was "enjoying a full life west of the Rockies" when the call came about the position.

After answering questions about his future, Mattis was asked whether he never considered life after the Pentagon. Mattis joked: "Of course I don't think about leaving."

"I love it here," he said with a smile. "I'm thinking about retiring right here. I'll get a little place here down on the Potomac."

 
First Published on Sep 19, 2018 09:14 am

tags #Jim Mattis #United States #World News

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.