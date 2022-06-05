Islamabad on high alert ahead of Imran Khan visit as assassination rumours swirl

File image of Imran Khan (Source: Reuters)

Rumours of an assassination plot to take out former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has put security agencies on high alert ahead of his arrival in Islamabad with congregations being prohibited in the city.

"In view of the expected arrival of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan in Bani Gala, which is a residential area located in Islamabad, security in the area has been beefed up and a high alert has been sounded. However, until now Islamabad police has not received any confirmed news of return from Imran Khan's team," Islamabad police tweeted.

"The security division has deployed dedicated security in Bani Gala," it said.



In view of the expected arrival of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in Bani Gala, security around Bani Gala has been strengthened and placed on high alert. However, until now Islamabad Police has not received any confirmed news of return from Imran Khan's team. 1/3

— Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) June 4, 2022

"Islamabad police will provide complete security to Imran Khan as per the law and reciprocal cooperation is expected from security teams of Imran Khan as well," the police added.

Khan had claimed on May 14 that a conspiracy to assassinate him was afoot in Pakistan and abroad, saying people will come to know of the perpetrators if anything happens to him through a video message he has recorded and stored in a safe place.

Everyone pls pray for @ImranKhanPTI’s safety.. May Allah SWT protect him and keep him safe from any harm. Ameen

“Everyone pls pray for @ImranKhanPTI ’s safety.. May Allah SWT protect him and keep him safe from any harm…,” PTI tweeted from its official Twitter handle on June 5 ahead of Khan’s visit.