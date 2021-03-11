'I hope everyone remembers': Donald Trump claims credit for US COVID-19 vaccine rollout

File image: Former US president Donald Trump

Former United States President Donald Trump has claimed that Americans would not receive a COVID-19 vaccine for years if his administration had not taken efforts.

“I hope everyone remembers when they’re getting the COVID-19 (often referred to as the China Virus) Vaccine, that if I wasn’t President, you wouldn’t be getting that beautiful 'shot' for 5 years, at best, and probably wouldn’t be getting it at all," the former president said in a statement. "I hope everyone remembers!"

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the authenticity of the released statement.

Trump's statement came following an event where President Joe Biden announced that the US would order 10 crore doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson.

Hailing his administration’s efforts, Biden claimed that the US is on track to have enough doses for every American adult by the end of May – “months earlier than anyone expected".

With 2.92 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases recorded so far, the United States remains the worst-affected country due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. This includes a death toll of 5.28 lakh. A speedy rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine is being seen as the only way to return to normalcy and restore the pandemic-hit global economy.

More than 9.36 crore vaccine doses were administered in the US as of March 10 morning, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki had said on March 9 that the seven-day average for shots administered is 21.7 lakh does per day, up from 8.9 lakh shots per day on January 20, when Biden took office.