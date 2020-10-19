Hard hit by virus, airlines push for tests over quarantines

What will it take to get people flying again? International air traffic is down 92 per cent this year as travelers worry about catching COVID-19 and government travel bans and quarantine rules make planning difficult.

One thing airlines believe could help is to have rapid virus tests of all passengers before departure.

Scattered experiments on improving safety are under way around the world, and a UN organization is leading talks to set guidelines.

There is a lot at stake. With no end in sight to the pandemic, the near total halt to international travel will hinder economies as they try to bounce back from recession and return to normal levels of business activity.

Millions of jobs - at airlines, airports and travel related businesses such as hotels and restaurants - are affected.

Here's a look at some of the key issues.

Why is the focus on testing?

One major factor keeping people from taking long-haul flights is the fear they will be seated next to someone with COVID-19, according to a survey by the International Air Transport Association.

While flying helped carry the virus around the world initially, airplanes themselves have so far not been proven to be super-spreader locations the way business conferences and meat-packing plants have been.

Most people are also reluctant to fly into a quarantine that restricts their activities for up to two weeks after arrival.

Quarantines themselves aren't perfect in terms of stopping the virus from spreading, as in some cases they're not strictly enforced.

How would testing work?

“Testing all passengers will give people back their freedom to travel with confidence. And that will put millions of people back to work," says Alexandre de Juniac, IATA's director general and CEO.