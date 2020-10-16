Corporate Buzz podcast | Is Infosys back as IT bellwether? Hyundai's remarkable feat; Europe's second COVID wave may sting India Inc

In this episode of the Corporate Buzz podcast, host Keerthana Tiwari and Moneycontrol's Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas give you the top corporate news of the week.

Thomas talks about the Standard Operating Procedures of cinema halls as they opened on October 16 after nearly seven months.

He also talks about how the second wave of COVID-19 infections in Europe's may affect India.

Lastly, Thomas explains why Hyundai is seeing more sales of SUVs than hatchbacks, and how Infosys has managed to outshine Tata Consultancy Services in the IT sector.