MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 bring to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn 12 Amazing Strategies from 12 Intraday Traders @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

General Motors exploring electric boats, buys 25% stake in engine maker

The Detroit automaker said Monday that it bought the stake in Pure Watercraft for a venture that it says will develop and commercialise battery electric watercraft.

PTI
November 23, 2021 / 08:23 AM IST
No. 8 General Motors | Amount raised - $15.8 billion | Date of IPO – November 2010. (Image: Reuters)

No. 8 General Motors | Amount raised - $15.8 billion | Date of IPO – November 2010. (Image: Reuters)

General Motors is testing the water in electric boating by buying a 25 per cent stake in a Seattle company that makes battery-powered outboard motors.

The Detroit automaker said Monday that it bought the stake in Pure Watercraft for a venture that it says will develop and commercialise battery electric watercraft.

Pure Watercraft, founded in 2011, is worth USD 600 million after the GM deal, spokesman Gabe Johnson said. GM said its investment is worth USD 150 million, including cash and in-kind contributions.

The companies would not disclose how much money GM is putting into the deal. GM said its investment is worth USD 150 million, including cash and in-kind contributions.

Privately held Pure Watercraft makes an electric outboard propulsion system powered by a lithium-ion battery. It’s designed as a drop-in replacement for any boat with a gas outboard motor from 25 to 50 horsepower.

Close

Related stories

The company also works with boat manufacturers to sell complete boats, according to its website. The two companies will combine Pure Watercraft’s marine experience with GM’s engineering, supply chain and manufacturing capabilities, the automaker said in a prepared statement.

This joint effort with GM is expected to enable us to make significant technological advancements in range and charging, while achieving volume production, Pure Watercraft founder and CEO Andy Rebele said.

The deal gives GM an opportunity to use its electric technology in another industry beyond automotive, said Dan Nicholson, vice president of global electrification. The combined expertise of these two enterprises should result in future zero-emissions marine product offerings, Nicholson said.

GM already is working on electrification and hydrogen powered vehicles in the rail, truck and aerospace industries. Shares of GM rose 2.8 per cent to USD 63.51 in midday trading Monday.
PTI
Tags: #electric boats #General Motors #GM #World News
first published: Nov 23, 2021 08:25 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.