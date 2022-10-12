English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Facebook owner Meta unveils $1,500 VR headset: Will it sell?

    The USD 1,500 Meta Quest Pro headset sports high-resolution sensors that let people see mixed virtual and augmented reality in full colour, as well as eye tracking and so-called "natural facial expressions'' that mimic the wearer's facial movements so their avatars appear natural when interacting with other avatars in virtual-reality environments.

    PTI
    October 12, 2022 / 11:43 AM IST

    Facebook parent Meta unveiled a high-end virtual reality headset on Tuesday with the hope that people will soon be using it to work and play in the still-elusive place called the "metaverse.''

    The USD 1,500 Meta Quest Pro headset sports high-resolution sensors that let people see mixed virtual and augmented reality in full colour, as well as eye tracking and so-called "natural facial expressions'' that mimic the wearer's facial movements so their avatars appear natural when interacting with other avatars in virtual-reality environments.

    Formerly known as Facebook, Meta is in the midst of a corporate transformation that it says will take years to complete. It wants to evolve from a provider of social platforms to a dominant power in a nascent virtual-reality construct called the metaverse — sort of like the internet brought to life, or at least rendered in 3D.

    CEO Mark Zuckerberg has described the metaverse as an immersive virtual environment, a place people can virtually "enter" rather than just staring at it on a screen. The company is investing billions in its metaverse plans that will likely take years to pay off.

    VR headsets are already popular with some gamers, but Meta knows that won't be enough to make the metaverse mainstream. As such, it's setting office — and home office — workers in its sights.

    Close

    Related stories

    "Meta is positioning the new Meta Quest Pro headset as an alternative to using a laptop," said to Rolf Illenberger, founder and managing director of VRdirect, which builds VR environments for businesses. But he added that for businesses, operating in the virtual worlds of the metaverse is still "quite a stretch.''

    Meta also announced that its metaverse avatars will soon have legs — an important detail that's been missing since the avatars made their debut last year.
    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    PTI
    Tags: #Facebook #Meta #Technology #VR Headset #World News
    first published: Oct 12, 2022 11:43 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.