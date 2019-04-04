App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 04, 2019 07:59 AM IST | Source: PTI

Ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn rearrested in Tokyo: Report

Authorities arrested the 65-year-old less than a month after he was dramatically freed on bail following more than 100 days in detention.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn was rearrested early on Thursday in Tokyo while out on bail, local media said, as prosecutors investigate a fresh charge against the auto tycoon.

Authorities arrested the 65-year-old less than a month after he was dramatically freed on bail following more than 100 days in detention.

Public broadcaster NHK and other media said prosecutors had entered Ghosn's temporary accommodation in central Tokyo early Thursday morning and that he left with them by car shortly afterwards.

An AFP reporter outside the home saw three men in dark suits guarding the entrance to the building's car park and a police officer patrolling, as dozens of journalists gathered.

related news

Reports emerged Wednesday that prosecutors were weighing rearresting Ghosn as they investigate claims related to at least USD 32 million in Nissan funds transferred to a distributor in Oman.

According to a source familiar with the matter, some of this money is believed to have been used to buy a luxury boat for Ghosn and his family.

The former high-flying executive already faces three charges of financial misconduct related to allegations he under-reported his compensation and sought to transfer losses to Nissan's books.

He has denied any wrongdoing and took to Twitter for the first time Wednesday, using a newly created account that his spokespeople confirmed was authentic, to announce plans for a press conference.

"I'm getting ready to tell the truth about what's happening. Press conference on Thursday, April 11," said the tweet, sent in English and then Japanese.

Ghosn currently faces two separate charges of deferring his salary to the tune of nine billion yen (USD81 million) and not revealing this in official documents to shareholders.

The Brazil-born auto sector pioneer also faces a charge of seeking to shift personal investment losses onto Nissan's books and then using company funds to pay a Saudi associate who stumped up collateral for him.

The case of Ghosn, widely credited with saving Nissan from the brink of bankruptcy, has been a rollercoaster ride of unexpected twists and turns from the moment he was first arrested at a Tokyo airport out of the blue on November 19.

He has since been re-arrested on multiple occasions over a series of allegations, employed a little-used article of Japanese law to force a day in court and emerged on bail dressed in a workman's uniform and cap in a bizarre attempt to avoid the media.

Since his release on bail on March 6, he has kept scrupulously quiet despite daily attempts by local and international media to interview him.

His lawyer Junichiro Hironaka, known as the "razor" for his mental sharpness, has done the talking for him, appearing twice in front of the foreign media to plead his client's innocence.

In his latest appearance on Tuesday, Hironaka announced he had filed a petition with the Tokyo District Court so that Ghosn's case would be heard separately from that of Nissan and his former right-hand man Greg Kelly.

Nissan has been indicted alongside Ghosn, as they filed the shareholders' documents that allegedly mis-stated the then chairman's income.

Hironaka said this would not be a fair trial as Nissan has effectively sided with the prosecutors by providing them with documents they say show further malpractice.

Under Ghosn's management, Nissan recovered and formed a three-way alliance with Renault and Mitsubishi Motors that has become one of the world's top-selling auto groups.

In an interview with AFP from his detention centre in January, Ghosn denounced a "trap" and a "plot" by Nissan prompted by opposition to his plans to bring the companies closer together.

He was removed as chairman by Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors almost immediately after his arrest. Renault was slower to react but Ghosn eventually himself resigned from the head of the French firm.

Ghosn's arrest and a string of alleged financial misconduct has sparked questions over Nissan's own corporate governance and the company established an independent body to propose changes to prevent a recurrence.

The advisory group suggested doing away with the vacant role of chairman and laid the blame for the lapse in governance at the feet of Ghosn.

The main cause of the misconduct was "the concentration of authority in Ghosn," the group concluded.

"He created a situation in which it would be difficult to detect his pursuit of personal gain."
First Published on Apr 4, 2019 07:55 am

tags #Carlos Ghosn #Nissan #Tokyo #World News

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Mi Fan Festival 2019 Begins: Deals on Redmi Note 6 Pro, Poco F1, Mi So ...

Premier League: Manchester City Beat Cardiff Comfortably to Hold Reign ...

Son of Ex-JD(U) Leader Abducted for Ransom in Bihar, Found Dead

SSC CHSL 2019: Online Application to Close Tomorrow; Steps, Direct Lin ...

6-yr-old Boy’s Mutilated Body Found in Gurugram After Kabaddi Fight; ...

Premier League: Hudson-Odoi Impresses As Chelsea Beat Brighton to Boos ...

Volkswagen Group to Merge All Three Passenger Car Entities in India

Happy Birthday Robert Downey Jr: Style Evolution of the Superhero Over ...

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Make Guinness World Record by Hitting Fast ...

Congress just stirred the hornet’s nest with its manifesto

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Welfare economics trumps market economics

RBI may cut rates by 25 basis points on April 4: CNBC-TV18 poll

Congress manifesto: Education, Science and Technology have long been t ...

GST postscript: The interplay between related party transactions and t ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex in red, Nifty hovers around 11,600 ahead ...

Asian shares near 8-month highs, eyes on US-China talks

Politics and policy easing to hurt Indian rupee: Reuters poll

Amara Raja Batteries rises 4% after it ends 22-year partnership with J ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: As BJP faces ally IPFT in Tripura, Congress c ...

RBI Monetary Policy 2019 LIVE Updates: Central bank likely to cut repo ...

Monsoon in India to be 'below normal' this year due to moderate El Nin ...

Malaysian leader Najib Razak pleads not guilty to all charges of corru ...

Omung Kumar on PM Narendra Modi biopic: People release films on festiv ...

Premier League: Manchester City return to the summit with Cardiff vict ...

Kaveri delta: Shrinking area and decreasing farm productivity hit sout ...

How the British transformed, subjugated the Punjab through canals — ...

Facebook users' data exposed for an unknown period of time on Amazon p ...

Ranbir Kapoor poses with Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor for a perfect f ...

Joker Teaser Trailer Review: Joaquin Pheonix skilfully brings the form ...

Karan Johar unveils his wax statue at Madame Tussauds with mom Hiroo J ...

Romeo Akbar Walter movie review: RAW is no Raazi but is definitely not ...

Will Smith checks off dancing in a Bollywood film from his bucket list ...

Parveen Babi Birth Anniversary: When the late actor picked on Amitabh ...

Uyarndha Manithan: Amitabh Bachchan bows down to Sivaji Ganesan, calls ...

Robert Downey Jr may face health issues this year, predict the stars

Game Of Thrones: A dummy's guide to HBO's hit show before Season 8 dro ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.