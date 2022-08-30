English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Live: Nifty Below 17,350 – More Correction Likely?
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Ericsson, Nokia to wind down Russian operations by year end

    While Ericsson had suspended its business in Russia indefinitely in April, Nokia went a step further and said it would exit the country completely.

    Reuters
    August 30, 2022 / 06:55 AM IST
    Ericsson

    Ericsson

    Ericsson said it will gradually wind down business activities in Russia over the coming months, while its Finnish rival Nokia said it also plans to shutter most of its Russian business by the end of the year.

    While Ericsson had suspended its business in Russia indefinitely in April, Nokia went a step further and said it would exit the country completely.

    "By the end of the year, the vast majority of our employees in Russia will have moved on from Nokia, and we have vacated all of our offices," a Nokia spokesperson said on Monday. "We will retain a formal presence in the country until the legal closure is completed."

    More and more Western companies are selling their Russian businesses after announcing suspensions of operations in the weeks after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

    Dell Technologies Inc said on Saturday it had ceased all Russian operations after closing its offices in mid-August.

    Close

    Related stories

    Ericsson, which had put its employees on paid leave earlier this year, also recorded a 900 million crown ($95 million) provision in the first quarter for impairment of assets and other exceptional costs related to the move.

    It has about 400 employees in Russia and said it would provide financial support to those affected.

    Nokia, which had about 2,000 employees in Russia, said its remaining activity in the country is related to limited maintenance of critical networks to fulfill its contractual and humanitarian obligations.

    As Ericsson and Nokia fully exit Russia, the country's mobile operators MTS and Tele2 will become more dependent on Chinese companies such as Huawei and ZTE.

    MTS declined to comment. Tele2 did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

    Russian daily Kommersant first reported Ericsson's exit and said some of its support staff would move to a new firm that will be established by top managers in Russia. Ericsson did not comment on the new firm.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Ericsson #Nokia #Russia #Ukraine #World News
    first published: Aug 30, 2022 06:55 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.