    ECB plan for next big hike makes Christine Lagarde the last hawk standing

    With counterparts from the US to the UK sending out signals of waning aggression after drastic monetary tightening, euro-zone officials insist their own onslaught against inflation isn’t about to let up.

    February 03, 2023 / 10:09 AM IST
    Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank (ECB), at a news conference in Frankfurt, Germany, on December 15, 2022. The ECB slowed the pace of interest-rate hikes while widening efforts to subdue double-digit inflation with a decision to shrink its $5.3 trillion bond portfolio from March. - Bloomberg

    Late to the global interest-rate hiking party, the European Central Bank is trying to convince everyone that it will also be one of the last to leave.

    With counterparts from the US to the UK sending out signals of waning aggression after drastic monetary tightening, euro-zone officials insist their own onslaught against inflation isn’t about to let up.

    ECB President Christine Lagarde all but promised on Thursday to repeat a hefty half-point hike in March, with the prospect of more action thereafter.

    While their justification is that underlying price pressures are no less concerning, and euro-zone tightening is also less advanced than peers, officials risk looking increasingly isolated as investors show growing confidence that the global inflation shock is fading.