Diego Maradona’s Hublot watch: Stolen in Dubai, recovered in Assam

Assam Police arrested the accused on December 11 at 4 am from his residence in Sivasagar following a tip-off from Dubai Police.

Moneycontrol News
December 12, 2021 / 11:33 AM IST
The heritage luxury Hublot watch which belonged to late Diego Maradona, the famous Argentinian footballer.

The heritage luxury Hublot watch which belonged to late Diego Maradona, the famous Argentinian footballer.


In an episode of international cooperation, Assam Police coordinated with Dubai Police and recovered a heritage luxury Hublot watch which belonged to late Diego Maradona, the famous Argentinian footballer. The accused, who has been arrested in Assam for further action, has been identified as Wazid Hussein.

The Assam Police coordinated with Dubai police through Indian federal law enforcement agencies for this.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to twitter to announce, “In an act of international cooperation, Assam Police has coordinated with Dubai Police through Indian federal LEA to recover a heritage Hublot watch belonging to legendary footballer late Diego Maradona and arrested one Wazid Hussein. Follow up lawful action is being taken."

Assam Police arrested the accused on December 11 at 4 am from his residence in Sivasagar following a tip-off from Dubai Police through a Central agency, the Director General of Police informed.

Reportedly, the accused allegedly stole the limited watch when he was working as a security guard for a company that kept the late football player's belongings in Dubai. He then purportedly fled to Assam in August.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Diego Maradona #Hublot watch
first published: Dec 12, 2021 11:33 am

