Diego Maradona’s Hublot watch: Stolen in Dubai, recovered in Assam

The heritage luxury Hublot watch which belonged to late Diego Maradona, the famous Argentinian footballer.

In an episode of international cooperation, Assam Police coordinated with Dubai Police and recovered a heritage luxury Hublot watch which belonged to late Diego Maradona, the famous Argentinian footballer. The accused, who has been arrested in Assam for further action, has been identified as Wazid Hussein.

The Assam Police coordinated with Dubai police through Indian federal law enforcement agencies for this.



In an act of international cooperation @assampolice has coordinated with @dubaipoliceHQ through Indian federal LEA to recover a heritage @Hublot watch belonging to legendary footballer Late Diego Maradona and arrested one Wazid Hussein. Follow up lawful action is being taken. pic.twitter.com/9NWLw6XAKz

— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 11, 2021

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to twitter to announce, “In an act of international cooperation, Assam Police has coordinated with Dubai Police through Indian federal LEA to recover a heritage Hublot watch belonging to legendary footballer late Diego Maradona and arrested one Wazid Hussein. Follow up lawful action is being taken."

Assam Police arrested the accused on December 11 at 4 am from his residence in Sivasagar following a tip-off from Dubai Police through a Central agency, the Director General of Police informed.



A costly Hublot watch... Maradona... Dubai... Assam Police

Looks like random words, don't they?

But today all these words came together nicely, stating a story of successful International Cooperation between #DubaiPolice and @assampolice . pic.twitter.com/oMRYgpX3HH — DGP Assam (@DGPAssamPolice) December 11, 2021

Reportedly, the accused allegedly stole the limited watch when he was working as a security guard for a company that kept the late football player's belongings in Dubai. He then purportedly fled to Assam in August.