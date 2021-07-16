MARKET NEWS

Danish Siddiqui, Indian photojournalist, killed during clashes in Kandahar

In 2018, Danish Siddiqui became the first Indian to win the Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography

Moneycontrol News
July 16, 2021 / 02:03 PM IST
Danish Siddiqui - Image by Mumbairt - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0 (Wikimedia Commons)

Danish Siddiqui - Image by Mumbairt - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0 (Wikimedia Commons)

Danish Siddiqui, a Reuters photojournalist, was killed during clashes in Afghanistan's Kandahar, TOLO News reported on July 16.

More details about the incident were not immediately available.

Siddiqui, an Indian photojournalist, was in Kandahar over the last few days covering the internal security situation in Afghanistan.

In 2018, Siddiqui became the first Indian -- along with his colleague Adnan Abidi -- to win the Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography for documenting the Rohingya refugee crisis.

On social media, Siddiqui had been actively positing images from Afghanistan -- a country where the Taliban is currently making territorial gains at a time when the United States and its allied armies are withdrawing.

He last posted a Twitter thread on July 13 which had pictures documenting what he was witnessing there.

A video posted on Twitter by Siddiqui on July 13, showed a Humvee in which he was travelling with the Afghan special forces being targeted. It showed a rocket-propelled grenades, or RPG, hitting the vehicle he was inside. "I was lucky to be safe," Siddiqui has said in the tweet.

Among other news events, Siddiqui had covered the Nepal earthquake in 2015, Battle of Mosul in 2016-17, the 2019–2020 protests in Hong Kong, the 2020 Delhi riots and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read — In-Depth | Taliban blitzkrieg, palpable fear and India’s gambit: What’s happening in Afghanistan
#Afghanistan #Current Affairs #India #World News
first published: Jul 16, 2021 12:43 pm

