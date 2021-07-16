In-Depth | Taliban blitzkrieg, palpable fear and India’s gambit: What’s happening in Afghanistan

There have been growing calls, including those from former US President George W Bush, for his country to slow down its exit. Bush said civilians were being left to be “slaughtered” by the Taliban. “Afghan women and girls are going to suffer unspeakable harm. This is a mistake... They're just going to be left behind to be slaughtered by these very brutal people, and it breaks my heart,” Bush told German broadcaster Deutsche Welle.

That’s also the mood inside Afghanistan. Maryam Orozgani, a Master of Gender and Women Studies student at Kabul University, told Moneycontrol: “The US decision of leaving immediately while Afghans are in a tense situation is not wise. Although, I should accept that in these years that the US military was in Afghanistan, the situation was not good either. There were and are suicide bombings, murders and violence against women.”

“Currently we are in a failed peace process. So, the US should halt their withdrawal. Because they had started [this], they gave power to the Taliban. Now with the Taliban attacking districts and provinces of Afghanistan, as the US and other international army (personnel) leave, makes everyone anxious,” she said.

However, President Joe Biden has made it clear that there’s to be no waiting.

“We did not go to Afghanistan to nation-build,” Biden said in a speech from the White House’s East Room on July 8, adding, “Afghan leaders have to come together and drive toward a future.”

The US president further justified his decision to withdraw from Afghanistan even as the Taliban was making rapid advances across the country.

“How many more, how many more thousands of American daughters and sons are you willing to risk?” Biden said to those calling for the US to extend the military operation, adding firmly, “I will not send another generation of Americans to war in Afghanistan, with no reasonable expectation of achieving a different outcome.”

After taking the Oval Office, Biden had announced that US soldiers will be out of Afghanistan by September 11, 2021, the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks. The attacks on multiple locations, including the World Trade Centre in New York City and The Pentagon in capital Washington DC, were masterminded by Osama bin Laden, the then leader of terrorist organisation Al-Qaeda. The attacks caused the death of more than 2,970 victims.

Taliban, which was giving refuge to bin Laden, refused to turn him over – triggering ‘Operation Enduring Freedom’, the official name given by the US government for the global war on terrorism.

The US and its allies bombed and drove the Taliban out of power, denying Al-Qaeda a safe base to carry out its operations in Afghanistan.

A US Air Force AC-130H is seen bombing Taliban troops and weapons in Afghanistan in this undated file photo (Image: Reuters/File Photo/US Air Force)

America's longest foreign war

After two decades of fighting (America’s longest foreign war), spending an estimated $2.2 trillion and establishing a pro-West civilian democratic setup in Kabul, the Donald Trump administration signed a conditional peace deal with the Taliban in Doha, Qatar in February 2020.

The deal requires the US and its allies to withdraw from Afghanistan within a time frame if the Taliban upholds the terms of the agreement. The Taliban promised to reduce violence, cut ties with foreign terrorist outfits and join the intra-Afghan peace talks.

Those peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban, aimed at ending internal fighting, have not progressed well so far.

As Taliban held significant clout in rural areas, with the backing of some state actors, there was always a risk of the extremist group’s resurgence.



The Taliban's increasing hold over Afghanistan.#AFPgraphics map showing parts of Afghanistan under government control and territories under the influence of the Taliban, from April to July 13 pic.twitter.com/f1Mbeuqvla

— AFP News Agency (@AFP) July 16, 2021

US and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) troops moving out has only aided the Taliban’s return. Having been able to rapidly consolidate territory with some sort of a blitzkrieg, the Taliban now sees no point in coming to the negotiation table with the Ghani government.

This has resulted in palpable fear in Kabul and all major cities that remain under the Afghan government’s control.

The US announced on July 2 that it had vacated the Bagram airbase, situated about an hour north of Kabul. This effectively concluded its military campaign in the country.

But Afghan General Asadullah Kohistani, the base's new commander, told the BBC that the American forces had left Bagram under the cover of darkness – without informing him. The Afghan military found out only hours later, about their exit.

See pictures of US troops leaving Afghanistan after a bloody 20-year war

The Afghan forces are expecting the Taliban to attack key military installations such as Bagram at some point. The Afghan Armed Forces, comprising the National Army and the Air Force, have been equipped by the US with modern weapons and trained by multiple allies, including India.

Aerial porters work with maintainers to load a CH-47 Chinook helicopter into a US Air Force C-17 Globemaster III as American forces withdraw from Afghanistan, on June 16, 2021 (Image: US Army/Sgt. 1st Class Corey Vandiver/Handout via Reuters)

While the national army has taken back some districts, it hasn’t resisted the Taliban the way it was expected to. “You know, if we compare ourselves with the Americans, it’s a big difference," General Kohistani told the BBC, “But according to our capabilities... we are trying to do the best and as much as possible to secure and serve all the people.”

About 650 US soldiers will remain in the country, mainly to protect embassy staff. They will also assist Turkish forces, who are on a non-combat mission to operate Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport. Ankara has hinted that it may deploy Syrian mercenaries in Afghanistan, a move that the Taliban has warned against.