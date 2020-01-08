China's CITIC to sell 42.3% stake in McDonald's China operations

The filing said CITIC plans to raise at least 2.17 billion yuan ($312 million) through the sale.
China's state-owned conglomerate CITIC Group has put up for sale its 42.3% stake in Fast Food Holdings Ltd, a company that controls the China operations of McDonald's Corp, a filing to the China Beijing Equity Exchange showed.The filing said CITIC plans to raise at least 2.17 billion yuan ($312 million) through the sale.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 8, 2020 11:12 am