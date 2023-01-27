English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    China mulls protecting solar tech dominance with export ban

    China’s Ministry of Commerce and Ministry of Science and Technology are seeking public comment on adding some manufacturing methods key to producing advanced solar wafers on to its list of technologies it prohibits exporting.

    Bloomberg
    January 27, 2023 / 06:40 AM IST
    Solar

    Solar

    China is considering an export ban that would help the nation maintain its substantial dominance in solar manufacturing just as other countries are trying to strengthen their industries.

    China’s Ministry of Commerce and Ministry of Science and Technology are seeking public comment on adding some manufacturing methods key to producing advanced solar wafers on to its list of technologies it prohibits exporting. Wafers are ultra-thin silicon squares that are pieced together into solar panels, and China accounts for 97% of global output.

    The move underscores the growing strategic importance governments are placing on solar manufacturing as the technology becomes the planet’s biggest source of new energy. Countries from the US to India are trying to develop domestic supply chains to chip away at China’s advantage.

    China's Solar Manufacturing Dominance | Chinese firms are expanding their lead in wafer production capacity