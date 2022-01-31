Canadian PM Justin Trudeau tests COVID-19 positive

File image of Justin Trudeau (Image: Reuters)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on January 31 said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a social media post, Trudeau said was "fine" and would be working remotely this week.

"This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19. I’m feeling fine – and I’ll continue to work remotely this week while following public health guidelines. Everyone, please get vaccinated and get boosted," he tweeted.

Trudeau was already under home isolation since the past week, after one of his children were infected with the contagious disease.

The Canadian prime minister was detected with COVID-19 infection two days after massive protests were held in Ottawa against the government's vaccine mandates.

Trudeau and his family were, on January 29, reportedly moved from their home in Ottawa to an unknown location amid security concerns as thousands of protesters gathered in the national capital in trucker convoys to protest vaccine mandates, masks and lockdowns.

The Canadian government had, in December last year, made vaccination mandatory for all employees at federally regulated workplaces. Earlier this month, Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced that provinces were also allowed to introduce vaccine mandates for employees.

Canada, which has a high vaccination rate of over 81 percent, has also authorised the use of booster doses since November 2021.