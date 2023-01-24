English
    Britain and EU unlikely to change Brexit deal much, despite issues: Report

    The report from academic body UK In a Changing Europe (UKICE), published on Tuesday, said that despite a significant economic hit to Britain from leaving the bloc and falling support for Brexit among the British public, major changes in the UK-EU relationship were unlikely.

    Reuters
    January 24, 2023 / 06:23 AM IST
    (Representative Image)

    Britain and the European Union are unlikely to fundamentally change their underlying Brexit settlement, making sector-specific deals for financial services, fisheries and energy necessary to prevent more disruption, a report said.

    "Prospects of such a renegotiation are slim," UKICE Director Anand Menon said.

    UKICE said polling it conducted in December showed 56% of Britons said they would vote to rejoin the EU, up from 45% in February, largely consistent with other polls.