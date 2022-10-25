English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Commodities Live: Chinese Yuan Hits Record Low, Commodity Imports Get Expensive
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    At least 11 die in Uganda blind school fire

    The fire broke out around 1 a.m. at the Salaama School for the Blind in Mukono, about 30 km east of the capital Kampala, and the cause is so far unknown, police said in a statement.

    Reuters
    October 25, 2022 / 01:03 PM IST
    Representative image/PTI

    Representative image/PTI

    At least eleven students died and six others were in critical condition after a fire in a school for the blind in central Uganda, police said on Tuesday.

    The fire broke out around 1 a.m. at the Salaama School for the Blind in Mukono, about 30 km east of the capital Kampala, and the cause is so far unknown, police said in a statement.

    Deadly school blazes, which often tear through dormitories, are relatively common in Uganda and often blamed on faulty wiring, although authorities say some have been started deliberately.

     
    Reuters
    Tags: #Fire accident #Uganda
    first published: Oct 25, 2022 01:03 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.