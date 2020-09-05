Artist reimagines Disney princesses with diverse body types, results go viral

What would the popular Disney princesses look like if they had curves and proportional waists? Crystal Walter, a Wisconsin-based artist re-imagined Disney princesses and shared a glimpse of how Arielle, Belle and all the rest would look like if their bodies actually resembled the different types of bodies we see all around us every day.

The drawings of reimagined princesses, which Walter has been posting on her Instagram page @neoqlassicalart, have recently gone viral.

Walter is clear that she's not promoting the idea that one type of body is better or more realistic than another. "My stance has always been that all bodies should be seen as equal," she recently wrote on Instagram.

The artist told Insider that she wants people to know that her drawings are meant to be relatable to a wide range of audiences in comparison to the body proportions of the original animated characters.

"The reason I draw them fat is not to make them 'realistic.' It's to see myself in them and to help other fat folks see themselves in them," she said.

Recalling her own struggle of growing up fat and not having positive role models around, she said in one of her captions, “I focus on making these characters fat simply because I know the struggle of growing up fat, so I can relate, and it helps me. I needed to see the heroes of my favourite stories look more like me, rather than only physically relating to villains or comic relief characters. Good people come in all shapes, sizes and colours, and that needs to be more apparent.”

Walter has also re-imagined Disney princes like Aladdin to drive her point home. She said that in her opinion Disney princes "tend to be drawn with an exaggerated shoulder-to-hip ratio" for them to appear more masculine. According to her, “There is no perfect body type for anyone of any gender."