    Apple sets September 5 deadline for employees to return to office

    The iPhone maker did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

    Reuters
    August 16, 2022 / 06:20 AM IST
    (Representative Image)

    Apple Inc has set a September 5 deadline for corporate employees to return to office at least three days a week, a Bloomberg News report said on Monday.

    Reuters
    first published: Aug 16, 2022 06:20 am
