App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2020 04:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Syrian father devises method for daughter to cope with bombings: laughter

Airstrikes have forced Mohammad to leave his hometown of Saraqib, and he now lives in his friend's house in Sarmada, a town bordering Turkey

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image (Reuters)
Representative Image (Reuters)

A father in conflict-torn Syria, which plunged into a civil war in 2011, has come up with a unique if poignant, method for his daughter to deal with the constant barrage of bombings in the country.

According to a video shared by Al Jazeera-run AJ+, Abdullah Mohammad has come up with a game for his daughter: every time they hear a bombing, she is taught to laugh as a coping mechanism.

According to the video, this is to distract his child from the severity of the war.

Close

In the video, Mohammad can be heard asking his daughter if the noise in the background is a "jet or a bomb". Seconds after the daughter says that it's a bomb, an explosion could be heard, followed by the laughter of the daughter and Mohammad.

related news

According to The National, Mohammad has convinced his daughter that the noises of the bombing are similar to those of fireworks and that there is nothing to be scared of.

The video states that Mohammad hopes one day, his daughter will receive a proper education. According to the video by The National, airstrikes have forced Mohammad to leave his hometown of Saraqib. He now lives in his friend's house in Sarmada, a town bordering Turkey.

The conflict in northwestern Syria has displaced over 600,000 people since December 2019, the AJ+ report states, though the United Nations (UN) has put the estimated number of displaced to 900,000.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 18, 2020 04:18 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Politics #Syria #Syrian war #world

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.