Syrian father devises method for daughter to cope with bombings: laughter

A father in conflict-torn Syria, which plunged into a civil war in 2011, has come up with a unique if poignant, method for his daughter to deal with the constant barrage of bombings in the country.

According to a video shared by Al Jazeera-run AJ+, Abdullah Mohammad has come up with a game for his daughter: every time they hear a bombing, she is taught to laugh as a coping mechanism.



This father is teaching his daughter to laugh at bombs – in order to help her cope. This is life in a conflict zone: pic.twitter.com/JR3To5949m

— AJ+ (@ajplus) February 18, 2020

According to the video, this is to distract his child from the severity of the war.

In the video, Mohammad can be heard asking his daughter if the noise in the background is a "jet or a bomb". Seconds after the daughter says that it's a bomb, an explosion could be heard, followed by the laughter of the daughter and Mohammad.

According to The National, Mohammad has convinced his daughter that the noises of the bombing are similar to those of fireworks and that there is nothing to be scared of.

The video states that Mohammad hopes one day, his daughter will receive a proper education. According to the video by The National, airstrikes have forced Mohammad to leave his hometown of Saraqib. He now lives in his friend's house in Sarmada, a town bordering Turkey.

The conflict in northwestern Syria has displaced over 600,000 people since December 2019, the AJ+ report states, though the United Nations (UN) has put the estimated number of displaced to 900,000.