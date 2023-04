technology Tim Cook speaks on the Apple watch story as he meets Saina Nehwal, P Gopichand Apple CEO Tim Cook meets badminton stars Saina Nehwal, Pullela Gopichand and Parupalli Kashyap during his India visit for the Apple Store launch in Mumbai and Delhi. The Apple CEO wanted to see how professional athletes have been using the features of Apple Watch. Tim Cook interacted exclusively with Debashis Sarkar of News18 as he visits the badminton court at Mumbai Cricket Association, BKC and even joined Gopichand for a brief badminton session. Watch!