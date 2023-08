technology ISRO Prepares For India's First Mission To Study The Sun | What Is Aditya-L1 Mission? Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on August 14 shared an update and released images of Aditya-L1 Mission, the space agency’s first attempt to study the Sun. The Aditya-L1 will observe the Sun from a close distance, and try to obtain information about its atmosphere and magnetic field. Watch the video to know all about the mission!