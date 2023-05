technology ‘India Has Its Own Views On AI’, Rajeev Chandrasekhar On OpenAI CEO’s Idea On AI Regulations Days after ChatGPT-maker OpenAI’s Chief Executive Officer suggested an international authority to regulate advanced artificial intelligence (AI) development, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar indicated that the government might have a different view on the matter. Altman is scheduled to visit India in June and may end up meeting top government officials as he is doing in other countries, amid a whirlwind world tour. Watch to know what the minister said!