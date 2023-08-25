india B20 Summit Live: AI Is Transforming Economies | AI Opportunities, Regulations Artificial Intelligence (AI) is one of the biggest technological breakthroughs of the 21st century and touches upon almost every sector of the Indian economy. The rise in digitalization and globalization has opened new avenues for AI to reshape economies in a transformational and innovative way. Technology is altering the world and is impacting society, economies and governance as never before. Hence, countries and businesses are fast waking up to utilize the potential of AI which is finding an application in diverse sectors such as retail, finance, manufacturing, healthcare, IT and e-commerce, agriculture, waste management, etc. However, AI's proliferation also warrants thoughtful regulations to address ethical concerns, data privacy, and algorithmic biases. This session will discuss and deliberate on how to reap the opportunities and address the challenges that AI has brought for Business, Talent, Societies and Environment. On the panel: Brad Smith, President and Vice Chairman, Microsoft, US N Chandrasekaran, Chair, B20 India and Executive Chairman, Tata Sons, India Michael Miebach, Chief Executive Officer, Mastercard, USA Arvind Krishna, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, IBM, USA In conversation with: Shantanu Narayen, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Adobe, USA