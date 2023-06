technology Apple Vision Pro Is A Computer On Your Face! Game-changing Rs 3 Lakh AR Headset Launched Apple has launch a product that has been long in the making - an AR/VR headset which can seamlessly blend the real & digital world. The $3499 headset is literally like a computer on your face, through which you can browse apps, watch movies & scroll the internet as if it's right in front of you, in your space. It powers extended reality experiences that go far beyond anything seen so far. Watch! #apple #visionpro #virtual reality