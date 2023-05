business Zara India Sales Up 40% | This Is The Strategy Used By The World’s Largest Fashion Brand Zara, the world’s largest fashion brand saw a 40% increase in sales in India in FY23. This despite the fact that it's only opened one retail store in the country in the last 6 years, as opposed to rivals like H&M which have opened over 50 stores in the country in the last few years. So what’s keeping Zara going in a highly competitive retail market? Watch to find out!