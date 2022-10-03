business Recovery Ban, NPA Circular: Should you buy Mahindra Finance stock amid ongoing RBI issue? | Ideas For Profit With recovery on a firm footing, we see reasonably strong earnings from Mahindra Finance, and the stock performance also mimic the same. In a nutshell, Mahindra Finance is a long-term growth story, however, investors should watch out for any knee-jerk reaction from the ongoing issue (RBI ban), and how it could add to the pressure as the company gears up to implement the RBI NPA circular with effect from 1 October, 2022. Should you invest? Watch the vi