    Recovery Ban, NPA Circular: Should you buy Mahindra Finance stock amid ongoing RBI issue? | Ideas For Profit

    With recovery on a firm footing, we see reasonably strong earnings from Mahindra Finance, and the stock performance also mimic the same. In a nutshell, Mahindra Finance is a long-term growth story, however, investors should watch out for any knee-jerk reaction from the ongoing issue (RBI ban), and how it could add to the pressure as the company gears up to implement the RBI NPA circular with effect from 1 October, 2022. Should you invest? Watch the vi

