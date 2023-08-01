business Positive July for global markets | Maruti scraps Suzuki contract | Jiobook priced at Rs 16,499 It's a sea of green in the Asia Pacific region...all major indices have opened in the positive territory even though China’s factory activity for July contracted for the fourth straight month. Nearly 8 years after it was signed, Maruti Suzuki has gone ahead and terminated the controversial contract manufacturing agreement with Suzuki in Gujarat. The automaker has agreed to buy out Suzuki's stake in the factory. Reliance Retail launched Jio Book yesterday. The 11-inch laptop costs Rs.16,499. The company is calling it the "first learning book", aimed at empowering individuals through "their learning journey". Watch this edition of Newspresso with Stacy Pereira only on Moneycontrol.