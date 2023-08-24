announcements LIVE: Wagner Chief Prigozhin dead | QIA invests $1 billion in RRVL | Chandrayaan-3 on Moon | Newspresso Here are the stories you can look forward to: The chief of the Wagner Russian mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, is believed to have been killed in a plane crash. Onto the buzz from deal street where The Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) is said to invest $1 billion or Rs 8,278 crore in Reliance Retail Ventures. Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed on the moon making India the first country ever to land on the south pole of the moon. But what’s next? Watch this edition of Newspresso with Moneycontrol’s Stacy Pereira.