current-affairs Live : Netflix announces Q2 earnings | TATA plant in UK | Meta releases AI | Newspresso Top companies like Netflix, Goldman Sachs & Tesla announced their earnings. Netflix announced its Q2 earnings wherein it added 5.9 million subscribers in the quarter. Goldman Sachs' profit dropped 60% in Q2, missing estimates. While from India, Tata Sons plan to build a new EV battery plant in the United Kingdom's somerset. The automaker has announced an investment of 5.2 billion dollars. And latest on the trends sector, Meta has released a new version of its open-source artificial intelligence model called LLAMA-2. In a blog post Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that the company is partnering with Microsoft. Watch this edition of Newspresso with Stacy Pereira to stay upto date!