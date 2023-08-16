business Live: China's second rate cut | Infosys' $1.6 bln deal | Akshay Kumar gets Indian citizenship | Newspresso Donald Trump Indictment: Four criminal indictments have been filed against former US president Donald Trump. He is expected to surrender at the Fulton County jail as per the latest developments. From India, we bring you Infosys' big deal win! Infosys bagged a $1.6 billion deal from Liberty Global. Latest from the Tech Auto space, where Mahindra has unveiled its Thar.e its first E-SUV. In this latest edition of Newspresso with Stacy Pereira, we bring you the top updates of all the latest news across the globe.